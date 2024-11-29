Man handed 27-year sentence after attempted murder conviction

A 56-year-old man who stabbed a woman multiple times and left her with life changing injuries has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Ashley Joyner, of Shortwood Road, Pucklechurch, inflicted a horrific attack on his victim which has left her with partial hearing loss and in need of a wheelchair.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 26 November after he had been found guilty of the attempted murder of a 39-year-old woman.

On the morning of Monday 11 September last year, officers were called by the ambulance to Joyner’s address in Pucklechurch, South Gloucestershire.

Upon their arrival, Joyner was arrested by police and the woman was taken to hospital for life-changing injuries after she had been stabbed six times.

Joyner was taken into custody and interviewed before he was later charged the following day on Tuesday 12 September.

Following a four-day trial, the jury found Joyner guilty of attempted murder.

In a statement which was read out in court on her behalf, she said: “This incident has changed my life.

“I do not know or understand why this has happened to me. I am now very fearful of men and will never trust a man again.

“Due to the incident, it is unlikely I will have full use of my right leg and now have partial hearing in my right ear. I will never be able to work again and will have to use a wheelchair to get about.

“What kind of a selfish, manipulating person is he. I cannot call him human or indeed an animal.”

At the sentencing hearing earlier this week, the judge spoke of the attack where Joyner had intended to kill the woman – and he thought he had killed her.

Joyner was also sentenced to eight months in prison, to run concurrently to the other sentence, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The second charge related to an incident at a social club in Pucklechurch in July 2023, where Joyner had hit a man over the head with a bottle in an unprovoked attack.