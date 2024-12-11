CCTV appeal after Bristol robbery

Images of three people have today been released as part of the investigation into a robbery in Bristol.

Officers want to speak to the pictured people in connection with the incident which took place in the Bearpit at about 4.45pm on Wednesday 26 June.

A man was walking up the ramp towards Bond Street when he was approached by two men and a woman who blocked his path.

As he tried to leave they demanded he hand over his bag and took the victim’s blue iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone which was kept in a purple case.

The group then left the area. They are described as:

A man of south Asian heritage; aged in his late teens or early 20s; with short, wavy black hair; clean shaven; and as wearing a black shirt and black trousers at the time while smoking.

A man who was covering his face with the collar of his top and a hood.

A woman of south Asian heritage; aged in her late teens or early 20s; about 5ft 6ins tall; with a black ponytail; carrying a large black canvas bag; and as wearing a black short-sleeved shirt.

If you recognise them or have any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.