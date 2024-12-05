Man, 39, jailed for ‘despicable’ child sex offences

A ‘dangerous’ child sex offender has been found guilty following a three-year-long investigation.

Dominic Scribbins, aged 39 from Plymouth, was found guilty by a jury of 16 offences following a seven-day trial at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 29 November. He was found guilty of the following:

Eight counts of indecent assault

Three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

Two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

And one count each of assault by penetration, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The court heard how between 2003 and 2019, Scribbins had sexually and indecently assaulted several young girls in the Bristol and Dorset area, who were between the ages of four and 14 at the time of the incidents.

Officers first started investigating the case in 2021 when one of the victims came forward and reported non-recent sexual assaults by Scribbins. Following this, other victims came forward to make their own reports.

Following an extensive investigation, Scribbins was arrested on 11 November 2021 and later charged on 31 May last year.

Officer in the case Detective Sergeant Lucy Bryant said: “It has been three years since the victims in this case came forward to the police and I thank them for their bravery and resilience in supporting a prosecution.

“Because of their courage, a dangerous child sex offender has been taken off the streets and, following his sentencing in January 2025, will hopefully be in prison for many years to come.

“Sexual offences against such young and vulnerable members of our society are among the most despicable. Children should be able to trust adults and know they are safe in their company, but Scribbins brought about only pain and upset for his victims.

“No matter when the abuse happened, if something has happened to you then please report it to us, you will be believed and supported. We are committed to doing whatever is needed to achieve justice for the victims, while also providing and signposting them to safeguarding and support services.”

Scribbins was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault of a children under 13.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court for sentencing on Monday 13 January next year.