Three people have been arrested as part of an operation to crack down on suspected County Lines drug dealing.

Two men, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Bath on Saturday (7 December) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine). They have since been released on bail, with conditions to not enter the Avon and Somerset area.

At around 8am on Saturday morning, officers attended the address of a vulnerable woman who they believed to be a victim of ‘cuckooing’.

In the property, they discovered a quantity of class A drugs, suspected to be crack cocaine, and money as well as a bladed article.

The woman has been provided with safeguarding support and enquiries are ongoing.

If you are aware of suspected drug dealing and use in your area, please call us on 101 or speak to your Neighbourhood Policing Team about your concerns. For more information on cuckooing and how to recognise the signs, visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2024/10/cuckooing-and-how-were-tackling-it