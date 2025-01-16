Appeal for dashcam footage following motorway collision

Officers investigating a collision on the M5 are appealing for people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Between 9.15-9.30am on (Monday 13 January), officers were called to the southbound carriageway between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) following a report of a flat-bed lorry leaving the carriageway and colliding with trees.

The driver of the lorry remains in hospital in serious condition.

We are now calling on anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the white DAF lorry leaving the motorway, to call us on 101 and quote reference 5225011065.