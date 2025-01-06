CCTV issued in sexual assault investigation – Weston-super-Mare

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault.

A woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted by a man while inside Vinnies Bar in West Street, Weston-super-Mare. The incident happened just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 November.

We’re ensuring the victim is given access to any support she needs and will keep her fully updated on the progress of our investigation.

The man in the image is described as white, of medium to stocky build, in his thirties or forties, with dark hair, short facial hair, and wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information which could help, please contact us.