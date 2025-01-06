CCTV issued in sexual assault investigation – Weston-super-Mare
We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to about an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault.
A woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted by a man while inside Vinnies Bar in West Street, Weston-super-Mare. The incident happened just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 November.
We’re ensuring the victim is given access to any support she needs and will keep her fully updated on the progress of our investigation.
The man in the image is described as white, of medium to stocky build, in his thirties or forties, with dark hair, short facial hair, and wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
If you recognise this man, or have any other information which could help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224302712, or complete our online appeals form.