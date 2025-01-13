‘Selfish’ man jailed for ‘hateful’ crimes against young girls

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years after he was found guilty of sexual abuse crimes against young girls.

Dominic Scribbins, from Plymouth, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 13 January) after he was found guilty by a jury of 16 offences following a seven-day trial at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 29 November. He was found guilty of the following:

Eight counts of indecent assault

Three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

Two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

And one count each of assault by penetration, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The court was told how, between 2003 and 2019, Scribbins had sexually and indecently assaulted several young girls in the Bristol and Dorset area, who were between four and 14 years old at the time of the incidents.

At his sentencing today, Scribbins’ victims had justice as he was jailed for 18 years, with a further two years on extended licence. He was also was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sexual Offender Register for life.

The sentence follows a four-year-long investigation, which started in 2020 after one of his victims came forward and reported a series of non-recent sexual assaults committed by Scribbins.

Following this, other victims came forward with their own reports. Following an extensive investigation, Scribbins was arrested in 2021, and charges brought against him in May last year.

In a personal statement, one victim said: “It is still in my head now. I remember it like it was yesterday. It is hard to let what happened to me go and I worry now if it will happen again.

“Even though I know he’s not going to be near me, I always look around for him. I don’t know where he is and I’m always watching my back – he could be anywhere.”

Another victim said: “The action of Scribbins have greatly affected my life in ways in which no one can truly understand. Since he committed these crimes, I have not really come to terms with it. It created a ripple effect in my life which I know will never go away.

“I was only an innocent child when my childhood was taken from me.

“What Scribbins did to me made me the person I am today but not in a good way. In fact, it has made the way I live and see the world very unhealthy and a lot of the time sad.

“I have to live with the trauma and repercussions of Scribbins’ actions for the rest of my life and there is nothing I can do about that, but I can make sure that from this day onwards, no one has to experience the abuse I did because of him, makes all this seem worth it.”