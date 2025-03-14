Appeal to find missing Lee Horton

We’re renewing our appeal to find Lee Horton, 36, who has gone missing after visiting Bristol.

Lee, from Evesham in Worcestershire, contacted his family on Tuesday 11 March saying he was in Bristol and would be catching a train home but didn’t arrive. Their last contact with him was around midday and he was reported missing the next day, Wednesday 12 March.

Our enquiries so far have established that Lee unsuccessfully tried to book accommodation in the city early on Tuesday, and later visited a bank in Clifton.

Officers have confirmed through CCTV that he was in Upper Maudlin Street at 10.45am on Tuesday (picture above left) and on Queens Road at about 11am (picture above right). All lines of enquiry are being followed up, including focused CCTV checks and enquiries with hotels.

Lee’s worried family has travelled to Bristol and met with senior investigating officers today, Friday 14 March.

They say his visit to Bristol is not unusual, as he likes to visit new places, but that it’s out of character for him not to be in contact.

We’re increasingly concerned for Lee’s welfare and are keen to hear from anyone with information which could help to find him.

Lee is 5ft 11ins tall and white with short dark brown hair and a beard and a distinguishing birth mark on his right arm. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark-coloured jeans and was carrying a large black rucksack with red tags on it.

Please:

check dashcam, CCTV and any other footage for sightings

let us know if you find a large black rucksack with red tags

check any outbuildings in case he sought shelter

If you know where Lee is now, please call 999.