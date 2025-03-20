CCTV appeal following assault in Bristol

We are investigating an assault in Bristol and are appealing for the public’s help.

Officers carrying out enquiries in relation to an incident in Temple Back, Bristol, on Saturday 22 February are asking for the public’s help to identify this person.

They believe he will be able to aid their enquiries into the incident in which two women were assaulted at around 1.50am.

He is white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, blonde hair and he is shown wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

One of the victims had her hair pulled and brought to the ground. The second victim was bitten on the arm and required hospital treatment.

If you saw anything, or recognise the individual pictured, please call us.