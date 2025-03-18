New CCTV image released as enquiries to locate missing Lee Horton continue

Police are continuing their enquiries to trace Lee Horton, 36, who hasn’t been in touch with his family since Tuesday 11 March.

Lee, from Evesham in Worcestershire, hasn’t arrived home from a visit to Bristol despite telling his family he’d be catching a train home. He was reported missing the next day, Wednesday 12 March.

Officers are following up all lines of enquiry and have also been carrying out painstaking CCTV enquiries to track Lee’s movements. So far the latest confirmed sighting is in Broadmead, just after 1pm on 11 March.

Police have also been distributing leaflets to people in the city centre.

Enquiries have established that Lee unsuccessfully attempted to book a hotel on Tuesday morning, visited several retail outlets in the Broadmead area and at one point got on and straight off a bus.

Lee’s worried family travelled to Bristol and met with senior investigating officers on Friday 14 March. They say his visit to Bristol is not unusual, as he likes to visit new places, but that it’s out of character for him not to be in contact.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information which could help to find him.

Lee is 5ft 11ins tall and white with short dark brown hair and a beard and a distinguishing birth mark on his right arm. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark-coloured jeans and was carrying a large black rucksack with red tags on it.

Please:

• check dashcam, CCTV and any other footage for sightings

• let us know if you find a large black rucksack with red tags

• check any outbuildings in case he sought shelter

If you know where Lee is now, please call 999, or ring 101 with any other information, giving the reference 5225073912.