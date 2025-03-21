New sighting of missing Lee in Gloucester

There is 1 related update to this story 14 March 2025: Appeal to find missing Lee Horton

Detailed CCTV enquiries to trace missing Lee Horton, 36, from Evesham, have now established that he left Bristol and travelled to Gloucester last week.

Lee was reported missing on Wednesday 12 March after visiting Bristol. He told family on Tuesday 11 March that he would catch a train home but did not arrive and has not been in contact since.

He had tried to book into a hotel in the city on Tuesday morning but they would not accept cash.

Because financial and phone checks show no activity since midday on 11 March, officers have been carrying out painstaking and time-consuming CCTV checks.

Officers have viewed footage from almost 100 cameras to track Lee from Upper Maudlin Street back to Bristol Temple Meads station.

Detectives have now confirmed that he paid cash for a ticket to Worcester and caught a train at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 11 March.

Officers travelled to Worcester Shrub Hill station and established he did not leave the train there.

Since then detectives have been checking each station on the route and have found Lee on CCTV leaving the train at Gloucester, and leaving Gloucester station at 3.33pm on 11 March.

The latest sighting is of him leaving ASDA Gloucester and walking towards Station Road at 3.46pm.

Lee Horton, family handout

More than 34 officers have been involved in the search for Lee so far, with their enquiries including checking with hotels, bus companies and speaking with Lee’s family, friends and colleagues as well as liaising with colleagues in British Transport Police and West Mercia Police.

Detective Inspector Tim Mullins said: “Throughout this investigation we have kept an open mind and followed up every potential sighting and piece of information. “Carrying out CCTV enquiries is challenging work. In many cases only certain staff at premises with private CCTV can access the system, while others require a formal application to a head office, adding delays to the process. “We can now be confident that Lee travelled out of Bristol by train as planned, but remain concerned for his welfare as he has yet to return home or contact his family. We will work with our colleagues in Gloucestershire Police to progress the enquiry.”

Lee is 5ft 11ins tall and white with short dark brown hair and a beard and a distinguishing birth mark on his right arm. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark-coloured jeans and was carrying a large black rucksack with red tags on it.