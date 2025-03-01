Renewed appeal for missing Luis – Bristol

We’re growing increasingly concerned for Luis Piovesana who is missing in Bristol and are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

The 26-year-old was last seen at about 3am on Friday (28 February) at Eastgate Retail Park. He is understood to have travelled there via a taxi from a venue in Little Ann Street, St Jude’s.

It is out of character for him to be missing and extensive searches to find him are continuing. Luis’ family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer and continue to be updated.

CCTV footage shows Luis travelling on foot around the retail park shortly after 3am on Friday, but he has not been sighted since.

He was wearing black baggy jeans with a diamond patterned stitching on them, cream-coloured trainers, a black and grey Rapha gilet and a black Rapha cap.

Luis has a cartoon-style tattoo of a man, a car and a cherub on his arm and a Vespa motorbike tattooed on his stomach.

He has links to Frenchay in South Gloucestershire.