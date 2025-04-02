CCTV appeal after Bridgwater assault

Officers investigating an assault in Bridgwater in which a man sustained a broken eye socket are appealing for help identifying this man who they want to speak to.

The incident at The Blake Arms in Penel Orlieu happened at about 12.30am on Sunday 19 January and saw the victim hit by a man from behind while stood in the beer garden.

As well as the broken eye socket, he also suffered a scratched eye and an eye bleed which required hospital treatment.

As part of their enquiries, officers are now releasing this image of a man they want to speak to. He is described as white, with short dark-coloured hair, a beard and about 6ft tall. He was wearing a grey and black North Face jacket and jeans at the time.