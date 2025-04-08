CCTV appeal following sexual assault in Bath

Detectives investigating a sexual assault are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

The man pictured is white, of slim build, believed to be in his early 20s, with brown hair. He is shown wearing a dark tracksuit.

Officers believe he may be able to aid our investigation into the incident which happened in Union Terrace, Bath, at 1.20am last year.

On 12 October, the victim had been out in Bristol with a friend. She boarded a bus from Bristol to Bath city centre in the early hours of 13 October.

An unknown man approached the victim on his bike and tried to engage the victim in conversation.

They travelled along Southgate and then across Churchill Bridge before arriving on Union Terrace, where the suspect sexually assaulted her before making off.

The victim has been supported through specialist sexual assault services and officers have carried out a number of enquiries, including CCTV and forensic examinations and interviewing witnesses.

We are now at a stage where we would like to identify and speak with the man pictured.

If you recognise him, or have any recollection of the incident, please call us.