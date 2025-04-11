Have you seen missing Simon Walters?

We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find missing 65-year-old Simon Walters.

Simon was last seen on Tuesday 18 March in Locking, near Weston-super-Mare, and was reported missing three days later.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with short, grey hair. He is thought to be wearing a grey sporty hoodie, jogging bottoms or blue jeans, a grey beanie hat and glasses.

He has links to Bristol, Bath, and Cardiff.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries, including conducting extensive CCTV enquiries, address checks, issuing public appeals and patrolling frequently visited locations. Sadly, despite these efforts, Simon has not been located.

If you know where Simon is, please call 999 quoting reference 5225083360, or call 101 with any other information.