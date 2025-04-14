New photos released in search for missing Simon Walters

There is 1 related update to this story 11 April 2025: Have you seen missing Simon Walters?

We are releasing new photos of missing 65-year-old Simon Walters, who has not been seen since last month.

Simon was last seen on Tuesday 18 March in Locking, near Weston-super-Mare, and was reported missing three days later.

We have now been able to source new photos of Simon, in the hope these will help jog people’s memory and help us locate him.

Simon is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey sporty hoodie, jogging bottoms or blue jeans, a grey beanie hat and glasses.

He has links to Bristol, Bath and Cardiff, as well as the Pembrokeshire area, particularly Haverford West.

DI Pete Walker said: “Through further enquiries with some of Simon’s friends, we have been able to gather two new photos which we hope will help people recognise him if they are viewing their CCTV or doorbell footage. “Officers and detectives have carried out extensive CCTV enquiries, checked addresses Simon frequents, patrolled frequently visited areas and enlisted the help of our specialist teams. “Sadly, we have been unable to locate Simon but we are still conducting enquiries and working hard to locate him.”

If you know where Simon is, please call 999 quoting reference 5225083360, or call 101 with any other information.