Thirty ninja swords surrendered to police ahead of ban 

Thirty ninja swords were surrendered at police stations across Avon and Somerset during the Home Office’s month-long amnesty scheme.

The campaign, which urged members of the public to safely transport and hand in any ninja sword in their possession, ran throughout England and Wales in July.

At midnight on Friday 1 August, ownership of these bladed weapons became illegal. This means the possession, manufacture, importation, sale and supply of ninja swords are now prohibited, contributing to local and national efforts to reduce knife-related violence, especially among children and young people, on our streets.

Being found in possession of a ninja sword could lead to imprisonment for up to six months, increasing to two years under new measures in the Crime and Policing Bill.

Chief Inspector Mike Vass, Knife Crime Lead at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The 30 ninja swords we received in July are 30 potentially deadly weapons removed from our communities, and another positive step towards making our streets safer. I’m thankful to the law-abiding members of the public who did the right thing by surrendering their property safely. “Many people who own ninja swords don’t have criminal intent and, until this moment, owners may have had them stored at home as a collector’s item. But when these weapons fall into the wrong hands, they can have fatal and life-changing consequences. “The ban introduced today will act as a deterrent to some, yet tackling knife crime will not be achieved through enforcement and deterrence alone. It requires a holistic approach, focusing on the root causes of knife carrying and prioritising education, prevention and support to address this behaviour. “We continue to work closely with partner agencies to ensure appropriate diversion and safeguarding interventions are put in place for those identified as at risk of serious violence.”

Today’s ninja sword ban comes within a year of a similar surrender scheme for ‘zombie-style’ knives and machetes, which became illegal on 24 September 2024.

Where to report and find support

Alongside these laws and initiatives making it harder to access dangerous weapons, Avon and Somerset Police are asking the public to continue to share concerns and information around knife offences, as well as talking openly with their children about the risks and devastating consequences of carrying a knife.

If you suspect or witness the carrying of knives and weapons, report to the police on 101 or online: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police



Always call 999 if there is an ongoing incident involving a knife or weapon.

The Fearless website offers a lot of support, guidance and advice on what to do if you are worried about many different types of crime, including knife crime. You can report 100 per cent anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111. None of your personal information will be recorded, nor will anybody call you back.

The Ben Kinsella Trust also has a free guide and offers practical advice for parents, carers and professionals on how to talk to young people about knife crime.

Use police surrender bins to dispose of knives

Following July’s amnesty period, members of the public are still encouraged to use police surrender bins, located at police stations and community sites, to dispose of old and unwanted knives. This is the safest way of getting rid of bladed items without causing harm. You can find out the location of your nearest surrender bin here: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police