CCTV appeal after windows smashed at mosque

We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with criminal damage at a mosque in Taunton.

A number of windows at Ivor House, in Tower Lane, were smashed at around 6.40am on Saturday 6 September.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in the images who we believe could assist our enquiries. The first is described as white, around 6ft tall, between the ages of 20 and 30, with no facial hair, who was wearing a red coat, and beige cargo trousers.

The second man in the image is described as white, short, around 20 to 30 years old, with a ginger beard, who was wearing a checkered red jacket, blue jeans and white shirt.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, a witness statement has been taken, and further analysis is expected at the scene.

Anybody who recognises the men in the images and those with CCTV or doorbell/dashcam footage from the time of the incident or the moments leading up to it, are asked to call police on 101 quoting 5225251536, or complete our online appeals form.