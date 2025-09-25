CCTV issued in renewed appeal over arsons

We’re releasing CCTV footage as part of our ongoing investigation into arson and criminal damage in Fishponds, Bristol.

Detectives have linked several incidents which have happened in and around Fishponds in recent months.

These include:

Overnight Wednesday 24 to Thursday 25 September, a car was set on fire in Oldbury Court Road. Emergency services were called just after 3.30am on Thursday. Enquiries continue into the cause, which Avon Fire & Rescue Service say was deliberate.

Earlier this week a car was set on fire in Grove Road, Fishponds, at about 2am on Wednesday 23 September . This time the blaze spread to a second vehicle and damaged the front door of a nearby house. Luckily no one was hurt, but the adult occupants of the property are understandably shocked and distressed, along with the car owners.

This time the blaze spread to a second vehicle and damaged the front door of a nearby house. Luckily no one was hurt, but the adult occupants of the property are understandably shocked and distressed, along with the car owners. Last month a family’s home on Oldbury Court Road was destroyed by fire at about 3.20am on Saturday 30 August, after a car parked outside was set alight. Three young children were among those asleep inside. Thankfully everyone escaped, but the house is uninhabitable.

The family evacuated from Oldbury Court Road has asked for privacy as they try to restore some normality for the children, but has issued this statement: “This mindless act of violence, has not only deeply impacted my family physically but emotionally. The support or our family, friends and community have allowed us to soldier on. We would like to thank the fire department and police for their efforts.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Luke Keenan said: “We understand and share people’s concerns, and the neighbourhood team has been supporting the investigation team with local enquiries as well as attending community meetings to discuss this and other issues. If you have any information or footage which you haven’t yet shared with us, please do get in touch.”

We’re keen to identify this man, seen below on CCTV in the early hours of Sunday 6 July in the area of River View, where several vehicles’ tyres were damaged. He’s described as a young white man, who appears to have a distinctive walk.

We’d also like to trace a similarly-described man seen on CCTV in Fishponds Road and Oldbury Court Road in the early hours of Wednesday 27 August.

Another still from about 2.30am on 30 August shows a similar person.

We’d like to hear from the person or people in the footage, or from anyone who recognises him or them.

Please come forward if you have any relevant dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area at those times, or have any other information.