CCTV appeal connected to racially aggravated assault in Bristol

We are releasing images of a person we would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into a racially aggravated assault in the centre of Bristol.

An 18-year-old student, from China, was on her own when she was attacked in Rupert Street between 7.40pm and 8pm on Saturday 27 September.

She was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries and has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home.

A thorough investigation has been underway since the incident was reported to us and CCTV enquiries have been carried out and forensic analysis and witnesses accounts have also been taken.

Officers have maintained contact with the victim since the incident and have worked with students and staff to address any concerns they may have. We are now at the stage of releasing an image of a person we hope the public can help us identify.

We believe the person pictured can assist with our enquiries. She is described as a white female, estimated to be in her 20s, short, with blue hair, who is wearing a dark designer jacket with a black logo on the left sleeve, over a blue hooded top, with black trousers and white Crocs-style shoes.

Detective Constable Georgia Pearce, officer in the case, said: “This is an appalling incident which has caused distress and upset for the victim and her family, and a full investigation is underway. “We have maintained regular contact with the victim as part of our enquiries which have resulted in us wishing to identify the woman, pictured. “Bristol is generally a safe place to live, work and study, but we will not tolerate hate crime, which we urge people to report. “All initial lines of enquiry have been followed up and we are now seeking the public’s support because finding out who this woman are will help us to progress this investigation.”

Anybody who recognises the woman pictured are asked to call police on 101 quoting 5225271951 or complete our online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.