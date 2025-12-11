CCTV appeal after Bristol city centre assault

Detectives investigating an incident in Bristol city centre in which a man was assaulted are releasing the image of a man they want to speak to.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday 1 November, the victim was punched in the face after being assaulted by a group of men in Broad Quay, near Subway, when he tried to intervene in an altercation.

The victim sustained serious facial lacerations which are believed to have been caused by an unknown bladed weapon. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged home.

Detectives investigating the incident have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage as they work to identify the offenders.

As part of their investigation, they are now releasing this image of a man they want to speak to. He is described as being of mixed heritage, aged in his early 20s with dark curly hair and a beard. He is also described as speaking with a Bristolian accent.

If you know who he is or have any other information that could help our investigation, please call 101 using reference number 5225305838.