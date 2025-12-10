CCTV appeal after girl sexually assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

CCTV footage is being released as part of our ongoing enquiries into a sexual assault that happened in Weston-super-Mare over the weekend.

An unknown man is reported to have approached a 12-year-old girl in Byron Recreation Park, at about 9.20pm on Saturday 6 December.

He is reported to have touched her waist and kissed her, before she ran away and disclosed what happened to a group of women close by.

The man was described as being in his early-20s, Black, tall, of slim build and had facial stubble. He was said to be wearing black clothing.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Andy Barry said: “The girl has shown enormous courage in the face of a truly horrendous sexual assault. She did absolutely the right thing in running, telling responsible adults about what happened and ensuring this was reported to police.

“We’re also grateful to those women who kept her safe in the immediate aftermath of this frightening experience.

“Two officers met with the girl and her family that same evening and took a detailed account from the girl about what happened.

“This case is being investigated by specialist detectives who will ensure her welfare is considered at all times and that suitable support is available to her.”

We are issuing CCTV footage showing a man crossing Kenn Close who we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries and hope the public can help us identify him.

Ch Insp Barry said: “Even at this time of the year we expect there were multiple people out in the area on a Saturday night and would be keen to hear from anyone with information that could benefit our investigation.

“We’d particularly wish to speak to the driver of the vehicle that is shown passing the man to establish whether they have any dashcam footage that could provide further opportunities to identify him.

“We have not had any other similar reports of this happening in the area, but recognise this news will cause concern locally and so officers and PCSOs will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

Witnesses, or anyone else with information, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225342867.