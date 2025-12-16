CCTV appeal after sexual assault in Bristol

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men pictured in this CCTV image in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Bristol.

A woman, in her late teens, was with friends when she was approached by a man in Merchant Street between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday 30 April.

A man was reported to have gestured to the victim before he approached and sexually assaulted her, but she was able to flee and didn’t suffer any physical injuries.

We would like to speak to the two men, pictured. The first has been described as in his early 40s, with wrinkles on his face, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, a pointed nose, who was wearing a white short-sleeved top, and jeans.

The second man has been described as younger, and slightly taller than the first, who also has dark hair. No further details surrounding the appearance of the second man have been established at this stage.

We have been in contact with victim, and her family, who has been offered access to any specialist support services she feels she needs.

Officers have conducted house-to-house and widespread CCTV enquiries with various businesses in the area, as well as carrying out other intelligence checks.

We are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public for their support in identifying the two men pictured which will help us progress this investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Griffiths said: “This is a deeply concerning incident which has understandably traumatised the victim, who has been offered access to specialist support services she feels she would benefit from. “We are always conscious of the impact publicity of such offences can have on victims, but we’ve not been able to identify the men ourselves and are now seeking the public’s support because finding out who they are will help us to progress this investigation. “We want to assure the community that a thorough investigation is being carried out and those who report sexual assaults will be believed and supported. “Identity is a key factor in this investigation and as the offence happened in daylight hours with other people in the area at the time, we would appeal to anybody with information who haven’t yet spoken to the police to come forward.”

Anybody with information on the incident or on the identity of the men, pictured, are asked to call us on 101 quoting 5225122042 or complete our online appeals form.