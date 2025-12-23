CCTV appeal following serious assault at Bristol pub

We are appealing for the public’s help following an assault at a Bristol pub.

Just after midnight on Sunday 5 October, an unknown man has approached the victim in the Whitchurch Pub, in Oatlands Avenue in Hengrove, and punched him in the face.

The victim has subsequently suffered a broken nose and a fractured eye socket for which he required hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured, as they believe he may be able to aid their enquiries.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, in his late 30s, of slim build, with short, brown hair and a trimmed beard. He is shown wearing a white zip hoodie with blue stripes.