CCTV appeal following serious assault at Bristol pub
We are appealing for the public’s help following an assault at a Bristol pub.
Just after midnight on Sunday 5 October, an unknown man has approached the victim in the Whitchurch Pub, in Oatlands Avenue in Hengrove, and punched him in the face.
The victim has subsequently suffered a broken nose and a fractured eye socket for which he required hospital treatment.
Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured, as they believe he may be able to aid their enquiries.
He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, in his late 30s, of slim build, with short, brown hair and a trimmed beard. He is shown wearing a white zip hoodie with blue stripes.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225278953, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.