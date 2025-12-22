Key witness sought following fatal collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

At around 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday 21 December), we were called to a collision on the A303 Eastbound between South Petherton and Cartgate.

The collision involved a Seat Leon and a pedestrian and occurred just before the A356 Crewkerne junction. Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this incredibly difficult time and their next of kin has been informed. They will be offered support by a specialist family liaison officer.

The driver and two passengers of the Seat Leon were taken to hospital with minor injuries and are supporting us with our enquiries.

We are keen to speak with a key witness who was in the area in the moments leading up to the collision. The witness was driving a van which came off at the Crewkerne junction at the time of the collision.

If this was you, or you were in the area at the time of the collision and can aid our enquiries, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225358155.