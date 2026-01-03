Appeal to trace two absconders from HMP Leyhill

Two prisoners have absconded from HMP Leyhill and we want to hear from anyone who has information around their whereabouts.

Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne are understood to have left the prison, in South Gloucestershire, at some time between 5-8pm on Thursday 1 January.

The pair are not originally from Avon and Somerset and have links to various parts of the country.

Anyone who sees the two men are urged to please call 999 right away:

Matthew Armstrong, 35 Described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins, with ginger hair and scars on his forehead. He was last seen wearing a burgundy/orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit suit bottoms with blue on the side, and black boots. Has known links to Warwickshire. He was convicted in the late-2000s of a murder that occurred during a robbery in Warwickshire.

Daniel Washbourne, 40 Described as white, male, about 5ft 6ins, slim, with brown hair and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a cream fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hat and black trainers Has known links to Herefordshire. We understand he has previous convictions for violence against a person offences and false imprisonment.

A third man who is suspected of absconding at the same time was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police in Bristol earlier today.

HMP Leyhill reported the absconders to us on Thursday evening and officers attended the location at about 9.45pm to begin carrying out enquiries.

CCTV footage showing what the men were wearing on New Year’s Day has been obtained, and we are releasing this today as part of our public appeal for information.

Urgent actions have already been completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems. Intelligence work to trace the men’s movements is ongoing.

Address checks have been made out-of-force too and proved negative so far.

As a precaution, we would advise any members of the public who see the two men to not approach them.

If you see either of the men, pictured, please immediately call 999 and quote reference number 5226000700. Alternatively, if you have information that may assist our enquiries, please call 101.