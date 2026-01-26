CCTV appeal to identify potential witnesses to assault

We are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the two people pictured to establish if they witnessed an incident which is under investigation in Street.

A man, in his forties, was assaulted after leaving a pub on High Street at around 11.50pm on Saturday 22 November.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a broken nose and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, and we have maintained contact with him.

A man, in his late teens, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

We would now like to speak to the two people, pictured, to understand if they witnessed the incident and whether they have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first person is described as a white woman, aged in her early twenties, with long hair who is wearing a coat and dark trousers. The second is described as a white man, also aged in his early twenties, who is wearing glasses and a padded jacket.

We have carried out CCTV and house to house enquiries, intelligence checks, and statements have been taken, but we are now appealing to anybody with information on the individuals pictured, or the individuals themselves, to contact us.

Anybody with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225328517 or complete our online appeals form.