Dashcam sought in missing person investigation

We are appealing for dashcam footage in relation to a missing person investigation.

Craig Hurcombe, 40, from Wiltshire, was last seen in the Gurney Slade area at around 6.20pm on Thursday 1 January.

Craig Hurcombe

Craig was originally reported missing at 10.45am on 10 January to our colleagues at Wiltshire Police and the investigation was transferred to us yesterday afternoon (Monday 12 January).

We are carrying out several searches to establish the whereabouts of Craig, and his next of kin are being kept informed.

We are specifically appealing for anyone with dashcam footage from Roemead Road, Roemead Lane, Simbriss Road, Pound Lane, Galley Batch Lane, and Golf Links Lane (area shown in map below) from between 6pm on Thursday 1 January until 2am on Friday 2 January.

Craig is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build, who may be wearing light-coloured trousers, with a dark jacket and beanie hat.

We are also appealing for dashcam footage in Roemead Road from 11pm Monday 30 December 2025 until 2am on Tuesday 31 December to contact us.

CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we would like to speak to drivers of several vehicles which were seen in these areas at those estimated times.

Were you in this area between 6pm on 1 January and 2am on 2 January?

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard said: “We have launched an investigation to establish where Craig is, and CCTV and dashcam footage will be crucial to our enquiries. “We are working with our colleagues at Wiltshire and Dorset Police and Craig’s family are being offered support. “We are remaining open-minded about the circumstances surrounding Craig’s disappearance; however, we have arrested a man in his forties and he remains in police custody. This allows us to question the man under caution and gather any evidence. “We are hoping anyone who may travel regularly along these routes or may have been travelling to or from friends or family over New Year period, may be able to help us.”

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) page has been created for this investigation, and we are asking anyone with information or footage to report it to us through this link.

If you would prefer to speak to someone please call 101 and give the reference 5226010430.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.