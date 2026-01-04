Man charged with escaping lawful custody

There is 1 related update to this story 3 January 2026:Appeal to trace two absconders from HMP Leyhill

A man will appear in court next week after being charged with escaping from lawful custody.

The charge relates to our investigation into three people reported to have absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on New Year’s Day.

Aaron Thomas, 39, was arrested on Saturday 3 January. He has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Bristol tomorrow (Monday 5 January).

Enquiries to locate two other men as part of the same investigation – Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne (pictured below) – continue. The pair have links to Warwickshire and Herefordshire respectively.

As a precaution, we would advise any members of the public who see the two men to not approach them.

If you see either of the men please immediately call 999 and quote reference number 5226000700. Alternatively, if you have information that may assist our enquiries, please call 101.