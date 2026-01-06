Renewed appeal to locate HMP Leyhill absconders

We are continuing to appeal for information from the public relating to the whereabouts of two men who absconded from HMP Leyhill on New Year’s Day.

Detectives are reviewing a number of reported sightings received over recent days, and further CCTV enquiries have been completed to help us build up an understanding of the movements of Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne:

Saturday 3 January – two men matching their descriptions are pictured in Ashley Road, Bristol, at about 10.35am. They are seen walking towards the Stokes Croft area.

Sunday 4 January – at approximately 9.35-9.45am, a man is captured on CCTV (below) walking along Filton Road and then Gloucester Road North in Filton, stopping at one stage to look at bus timetables. The man is wearing a burgundy coat matching the one worn by Armstrong when he left HMP Leyhill. We believe he continues to walk along the same road and is seen in the Patchway area at about 11.05-11.15am.

Detectives are also following up on other lines of enquiry, which we are unable to go into detail about at this time, because to do so could hinder our investigation.

Neither Armstrong and Washbourne are known to have any connection to Avon and Somerset. While we continue to keep an open mind, we believe there is a distinct possibility that they will have sought to travel outside of our force area to try to avoid detection, so we are continuing to work closely with other police forces in other parts of the country.

Armstrong is 35 years old and described as a white, male, about 5ft 9ins, with ginger hair and has links to Warwickshire. Washbourne, 40, is described as white, male, about 5ft 6ins, slim, with brown hair, clean shaven and has links to Herefordshire.

Three men were initially reported to have absconded from the South Gloucestershire prison between 5-8pm on Thursday 1 January. CCTV shows the clothes Armstrong and Washbourne were wearing at the time, but we are conscious they may have changed clothes since.

Urgent actions were completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems on New Year’s Day, out-of-force address checks, and intelligence work to trace the men’s potential movements. Efforts were also made through other forces to inform the victims and families of the absconders’ previous offences, to try to ensure they learned of the news as sensitively as possible from police.

A 39-year-old man was arrested by Avon and Somerset Police in Bristol on the afternoon of Saturday 3 January. He has since been charged with escaping lawful custody and appeared in court yesterday (Monday 5 January). He is due to attend Bristol Crown Court next month.

We are grateful to everyone who has called us with information so far relating to Armstrong and Washbourne and their potential whereabouts. All information received is being recorded and reviewed.

We would advise, as a precaution, anyone who sees either of them to not approach, but instead calls 999 quoting reference number 5226000700. Alternatively, if you have information around the pair that may assist our enquiries, please call 101.