Bid to ID man as part of assault enquiry

We’re seeking help to identify a man after an assault which left a man in his sixties needing hospital treatment.

The attack happened at about 1.40am on Saturday 8 November at the Southmead Community Centre in Greystoke Avenue.

The injured man was pushed to the ground and stamped on. He suffered facial injuries and initially declined medical attention, but later collapsed and went to hospital for treatment. Thankfully he has since been discharged.

We’ve carried out a number of enquiries, including speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV, and are now issuing the above image of a man who may be able to help the investigation.

He’s described as about 6ft tall and of medium build, white and clean shaven, and is wearing black glasses and a black leather jacket.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Barrow said: “This was an apparently unprovoked attack on a man who was in no position to defend himself. Thankfully the injured person is now on the mend, but the level of violence he faced was shocking. “There was a skittles match at the centre on Friday 7 November, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was there who may be able to help, especially anyone who recognises the man in this photo.”

If you have any relevant information, we’d like to hear from you.