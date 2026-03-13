CCTV appeal after jewellery theft

We’re appealing for help to identify this man as part of our enquiries into the theft of a gold and diamond ring from a shop in Clifton Arcade, Bristol.

He was filmed on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident – just before midday on Monday 9 March – and officers believe he may be able to help.

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The man is described as in his thirties or forties, white, and of average build. He wore dark clothing, including a cap, gilet and a T-shirt with white writing, and had his left arm in a blue sling.

We’d like him, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.