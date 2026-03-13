CCTV appeal after jewellery theft
We’re appealing for help to identify this man as part of our enquiries into the theft of a gold and diamond ring from a shop in Clifton Arcade, Bristol.
He was filmed on CCTV in the area at the time of the incident – just before midday on Monday 9 March – and officers believe he may be able to help.
The man is described as in his thirties or forties, white, and of average build. He wore dark clothing, including a cap, gilet and a T-shirt with white writing, and had his left arm in a blue sling.
We’d like him, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226065379, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.