Murder investigation launched after death in Dunster

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Dunster.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in the St Georges Street area at about 3am yesterday morning (Thursday 29 October) where she was found seriously injured. Despite medical attention, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A post-mortem will be carried out. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “This is a serious incident, which has tragically led to the death of a woman. Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“A police cordon has been set up while investigation and forensics work is carried out.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe at this time it is an isolated incident.

“Nevertheless, additional patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days and I’d urge anyone with concerns about what happened to speak to officers, who will be able to provide any advice necessary.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101, giving the call-handler reference 5220244707.