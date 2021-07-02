Nine more people make first court appearance on riot charge

Nine more people have appeared in court charged with riot following the violence which broke out in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The Crown Prosecution Service South West Complex Casework Unit authorised the charges following a review of evidence submitted by Avon and Somerset Police.

The following people appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Friday 2 July). The next court hearing for all of them will be Monday 2 August at Bristol Crown Court.

• Shaun Davies, aged 44, from Totterdown, Bristol – charged with riot (appeared via video link)

• Charly Pitman, aged 23, from Brislington, Bristol – charged with riot

• Francesca Horn, aged 24, from Montpelier, Bristol – charged with riot

• Joseph Paxton, aged 29, from Montpelier, Bristol – charged with riot

• Richard Fox, aged 30, of no fixed address – charged with riot

• Daniel Ellis, aged 25, from Hartcliffe, Bristol – charged with riot and arson

• Carmen Fitchett, aged 22, from St Andrew’s, Bristol – charged with riot

• Indigo Bond, aged 19 , from Fishponds, Bristol – charged with riot and outraging public decency

Matthew O’Neill, aged 30, from Patchway, Bristol – charged with riot and arson – appeared today but the case has been adjourned to the same court on Thursday 5 August.

A tenth defendant did not appear at court today. Rohan Davis, aged 26, of Bristol city centre/Easton, who has been charged with riot, will now appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 August

In total, 69 people have been arrested in connection with the incident of which 21 have now been charged.