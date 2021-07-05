Four jailed for more than 90 years for the murder of Andre Gayle in Bristol

Four people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 90 years for the murder of 29-year-old Andre Gayle, who died after being stabbed in Bristol last summer.

Andre (pictured above), a father of six young children, was stabbed nine times during the attack, which happened in an alleyway close to Easton Community Centre where a silent disco was being held, at just after 3am on Monday 31 August, 2020. He died at the Bristol Royal Infirmary two days later.

Rico Corbin, aged 28, of Speedwell; Tyan Finlayson, aged 28, also of Speedwell, and 17-year-old Kymani Ennis of Fishponds, who can now be named after legal restrictions were lifted today, were found guilty of murder following a trial. Jerome Lewis, 25, from London, had pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing – (images clockwise from top left: Rico Corbin, Tyan Finlayson, Kymani Ennis and Jerome Lewis).

At Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 5 July), Corbin was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison; Lewis a minimum of 25 years, Finlayson a minimum of 23 years and Ennis a minimum of 17 years.

Following the hearing, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The significant sentences given to these four dangerous people reflects the shocking nature of their crime.

“It was a pre-planned group act, carried out in front of a large crowd, in which large knives were used to kill Andre as he fled for his life. They showed no mercy in taking the life of a father of six young children and the consequences have been devastating for Andre’s family, loved ones, and the wider community.

“Our extensive investigation included 14 arrests, 583 statements taken, and 2,047 exhibits seized. CCTV played a key role in piecing together the build-up and aftermath of this horrific crime and we examined more than 1,300 hours of footage from 61 private premises and 31 local authority cameras.

“We’ll continue to persistently target those people that carry and use knives on our streets so we can help prevent others from going through the immense pain that Andre’s family have had to endure.

“I’d like to reiterate that we were overwhelmed by the volume of supportive information from the community in this case and we’re so grateful for that. We need our communities to continue telling us what they know – every report helps us to build a clearer picture of what is happening and where, so that we can target our responses effectively.”