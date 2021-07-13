Appeal following knifepoint robbery in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.

A man in his 50s was robbed of his white Gtech electric bike after being threatened with a knife by two teenage boys on Stillingfleet Road, Hartcliffe.

The incident happened shortly after 6pm on Friday (9 July).

One of the offenders is described as 5ft 6ins tall who wore a green gillet with a hood and a snood. The other is described as 5ft tall with brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of the offenders is asked to contact us.

We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered the bike for sale in suspicious circumstances.