Former prison officer due in court on misconduct and indecent assault charges

A 79-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse committed at a former juvenile detention centre.

The investigation focused on incidents at Eastwood Park in South Gloucestershire.

As a result of this investigation, a former prison officer, Patrick Devaney, of County Down in Northern Ireland, has been charged with misconduct in a public office and two counts of indecent assault against a boy under the age of 16 years old.

These charges relate to offences allegedly committed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Devaney is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 16 July).