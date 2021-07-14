70th arrest made in Bristol riot investigation
Yesterday, we arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder.
He is the 70th person to be detained in connection with the riot in Bristol on Sunday, 21 March.
He has since been released under investigation and further enquiries will now take place.
We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify 41 people who we’d like to speak to about the incident.
Their images are on our online gallery which you can view here.
If you know who they are call 101 and provide the call handler with the associated letter.