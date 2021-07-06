Bristol riot: Three men appear in court

Three men appeared in court yesterday (Monday, 5 July) in connection with the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

Benjamin Rankin, 41, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with riot and arson.

He was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned pending a trial starting on 26 January.

Dylan Dunne, 22, of Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, also appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with violent disorder, theft of police equipment and possession of a class B drug.

He was released on court bail with a trial listed for 7 March.

Meanwhile, Matthew O’Neill, 30, of Patchway, South Gloucestershire, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court charged with riot and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He was released on court bail pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 2 August.