CCTV released after damage caused to Upfest street art in south Bristol

Threatening graffiti daubed onto street art created as part of this year’s Upfest in south Bristol is under investigation.

Overnight between Sunday and Monday, 12 murals or pieces of street art were damaged – some beyond repair.

Today (Wednesday 21 July), we’re issuing CCTV stills of a man we’d like to speak to about these incidents.

Ch Insp Olly Cosgrove, area commander for south Bristol, said: “Officers with our neighbourhood team are carrying out an investigation into this mindless and selfish vandalism, which has damaged artwork intended to inspire and generate positivity in the south Bristol area.

“We’ve spoken with the Upfest team and affected businesses to ensure each crime is recorded and evidence is gathered. All the incidents are believed to have taken place between 1am and 6am on Monday 19 July.

“We’ve reviewed CCTV from around the area and have identified a man we’d like to locate and speak to about this damage. Do you recognise him?”

Festival Director Stephen Hayles said: ‘It is the vicious nature of the wording painted with a brush on the artworks and billboards which is extremely concerning for myself and my team, as this is now the second occasion. We just want it to stop and not escalate further.”

If you know who this man in the CCTV stills is, or have information or further footage which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221162785.