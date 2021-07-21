Dash cam sought of dangerous driving incident – Yeovil

We’re appealing for dash cam footage of a vehicle which was driven dangerously through Yeovil on Saturday, 10 July.

A blue Hyundai i10 failed to stop for police on Laburnum Way at around 7.20pm before driving down Lysander Road and turning left at Horsey Lane Roundabout onto Queensway. It then turned left at the Hospital Roundabout onto Kingston where it mounted the central reservation and collided with another vehicle.

The driver, who was wearing black clothing and a black baseball cap, then made off from the scene on foot.

Officers investigating the incident are now keen on speaking to anyone who witnessed the manner in which the vehicle was driven or has dash cam footage of it.