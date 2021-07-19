Two men charged with conspiracy to steal after property recovered in Sparkford

Two men appeared in court in Somerset last week after being charged with conspiracy to steal.

Harry Hollowell, 23, of Henstridge, Templecombe and Vincent Bruce, 21, of Bearley lane in Yeovil were arrested and issued with a court summons after police from Avon and Somerset’s Rural Affairs Unit, Operation Remedy, and Operational Support Team recovered stolen property while searching a premises under warrant in Somerset in October 2020.

Various items of plant machinery, farm and highways equipment were recovered at a farm site near Sparkford on Friday 16 October, which were identified as stolen from locations across the country.

The pair attended Yeovil Magistrates Court for an initial hearing on Wednesday, 14 July and will appear at Taunton Crown Court on 16 August.