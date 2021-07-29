Two more arrested as part of Bristol riot investigation

Two more men have been arrested as part of investigation into the riot in Bristol on 21 March.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder while a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property and throwing a firework into a highway / public space.

Both have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

To date, 75 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.