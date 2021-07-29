Two more arrested as part of Bristol riot investigation
Two more men have been arrested as part of investigation into the riot in Bristol on 21 March.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder while a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property and throwing a firework into a highway / public space.
Both have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
To date, 75 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.
There are still images of 37 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.