Two more arrested in connection with Bristol riot
Two more arrests have been made by officers investigating the riot in Bristol on 21 March.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of riot while a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Both have subsequently released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
To date, 72 people have now been arrested and a 14-year-old boy has attended a voluntary interview.
There are still images of 40 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.