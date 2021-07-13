Witness to sexual assault sought after man identified following appeal
We believe we’ve identified a man we want to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault at a Bristol hotel.
Several members of the public called in with information after we issued a CCTV appeal issued yesterday (12 July) afternoon.
Officers continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a man they believe could have witnessed the incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, 14 June.
He’s believed to be aged in his early 20s and of slim build. He wore a black hoody.
The victim continues to be updated with the progress our investigation and provided access to specialist support services.
Anyone who recognises man in the CCTV image we believe may be a witness is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221132440.