Witness to sexual assault sought after man identified following appeal

We believe we’ve identified a man we want to speak to in connection with a serious sexual assault at a Bristol hotel.

Several members of the public called in with information after we issued a CCTV appeal issued yesterday (12 July) afternoon.

Officers continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify a man they believe could have witnessed the incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, 14 June.

He’s believed to be aged in his early 20s and of slim build. He wore a black hoody.

The victim continues to be updated with the progress our investigation and provided access to specialist support services.