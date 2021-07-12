Witnesses and dash cam sought following A36 fatal collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after two men sadly died in a road traffic collision on the A36 near Hinton Charterhouse last night (11 July).

At least three vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident which happened at approximately 11.45pm.

A man and a woman also sustained injuries which required hospital treatment but which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed until 8.15am this morning while specialist collision investigators examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221156383.