Witnesses sought to assault in Taunton park

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Taunton.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was approached by a man in Victoria Park at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 29 June.

The man tried to punch the woman but she blocked both attempts with her arm and was uninjured. He then rode off on a blue mountain bike.

The man is described as white, aged in his mid-20s, around 5ft 10ins tall with short dark hair. He wore a white hoody with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black bag across his chest. He also wore a black face mask.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident.