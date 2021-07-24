Witnesses sought to GBH which left man with serious head injury

We’re appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Taunton last night which has left a man in hospital with a serious head injury.

The victim and his wife, both aged in their 50s, were walking along South Road at about 10pm when a man behind them shouted at them, asking whether they had a lighter.

They informed the man they didn’t and continued walking.

The man then caught up with them and became increasingly aggressive.

When the victim stepped in front of his wife to protect her the man wrestled him to the floor and punched him repeatedly in the face.

The offender fled the scene when the victim’s wife called 999.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment for a bleed on the brain.

Were you in the South Road area last night?

Did you see any part of the incident or a man running from the area?

Or do you know someone who has fresh/ unexplained injuries to their hands?