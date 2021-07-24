Witnesses sought to GBH which left man with serious head injury
We’re appealing for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Taunton last night which has left a man in hospital with a serious head injury.
The victim and his wife, both aged in their 50s, were walking along South Road at about 10pm when a man behind them shouted at them, asking whether they had a lighter.
They informed the man they didn’t and continued walking.
The man then caught up with them and became increasingly aggressive.
When the victim stepped in front of his wife to protect her the man wrestled him to the floor and punched him repeatedly in the face.
The offender fled the scene when the victim’s wife called 999.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment for a bleed on the brain.
Were you in the South Road area last night?
Did you see any part of the incident or a man running from the area?
Or do you know someone who has fresh/ unexplained injuries to their hands?
If so, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221167684.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.