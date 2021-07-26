Witnesses sought to incidents being investigated as part of harassment inquiry

We’re appealing for witnesses to two public order incidents in Bristol as part of an investigation into the ongoing harassment of a woman.

During the first incident a man shouted abuse at a woman and children from inside a van on Atlas Road between 3pm and 3.30pm on 15 June.

Six days later (21 June) at the same location, the man used his van to block his victim’s car before shouting abuse at her. This incident happened sometime between 7.30am and 8am.

The offender is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build. He wore black clothing.