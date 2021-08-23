Appeal after BASE jumper prompts large emergency service response

Do you know this man?

We’d like to speak to him about an incident in which a man BASE jumped off the Clifton Suspension Bridge shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, 18 July.

At the time of the incident it was unclear whether the man had landed safely which led to significant resources from the police, fire service, ambulance service and the coastguard deploying to the area to search for him.

The Portway, which runs below the bridge, was also closed for almost two hours until a review of CCTV revealed the man had used a parachute.

Officers are subsequently treating it as a public nuisance incident.